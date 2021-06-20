Man killed in shooting in Humboldt Park was celebrating Puerto Rican Day Parade, friends say

Friends of a man murdered in Humboldt Park said he was shot while celebrating the Puerto Rican Day Parade Saturday night.

Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez were shot on West Division Street on the Northwest Side around 9:15 p.m., hours after the parade had ended.

"My heart is destroyed, that was my best friend, my brother," said Arzuaga's brother in a phone interview with FOX 32 News on Sunday night.

Police said Perez and Arzuaga were ambushed by three men. A video shared widely on social media that was allegedly of the shooting showed the victims being pulled out or falling out of a car with a Puerto Rican flag.

Arzuaga, 24, died. Police said that Perez, 25, was hospitalized in critical condition.

A GoFundMe organized for the Arzuaga family's funeral costs and Perez's medical care had raised more than $11,900 as of Monday afternoon. The organizer of the GoFundMe asked supporters to keep the couple's children in their prayers.

