Man killed in shootout with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs

article

Shorewood police shot and killed a man while answering a call at a motel Monday night — the second police shooting in the southwest suburbs in four hours.

Officers were called to the LaQuinta Inn on Frontage Road around 11:30 p.m. about a man who had been asking for an ambulance in the rear of the parking lot, police said in a statement.

The officers found the man in a car and, as they approached, he pulled a gun, police said. The officers took cover and told the man to put down his gun.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

After a brief standoff, the man fired and a Shorewood officer shot back and hit the man, police said. He died at the scene.

The incident was being investigated by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Four hours earlier, a man was shot and killed by Crest Hill police after he stabbed and seriously wounded a police officer answering a domestic call, officials said. Crest Hill is about 16 miles from Shorewood.