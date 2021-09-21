Man killed in South Shore home invasion; SWAT called to scene

A man was killed Tuesday in a home invasion in the South Shore neighborhood.

The home invasion took place around 5:30 a.m. when three masked male offenders wearing all black entered a residence in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the chest during the home invasion, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The offenders escaped on foot and a canine unit was deployed to search the property. SWAT was also called to the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.