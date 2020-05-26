Man killed in South Shore shooting

article

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in South Shore.

The man, 37, was sitting on a porch about 7:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was shot in the head and arm.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Further details were not immediately available.

Area Two detectives are investigating.