Man killed in West Lawn hit-and-run crash: police

A man was killed in a crash Wednesday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, police said.

He was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu west about 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of West 63rd Street when a tow truck ran several red lights and struck the car, Chicago police said.

The 59-year-old lost control of the Mailbu and crashed into a pole, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck sped off from the crash, police said. CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.