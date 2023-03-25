Chicago police: Driver wanted after man dies in West Town hit-and-run

A man was fatally hit by a car in West Town early Saturday morning and the driver fled, police say.

Witnesses saw a black Mercedes run a stop sign at the intersection of Green Street and West Washington Boulevard and hit a man crossing the street.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with blunt force trauma to the whole body. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Mercedes did not stop to offer help or exchange information and continued eastbound on Washington Boulevard, according to witnesses.

The Major Accidents Unit was on scene investigating. The driver is not in custody.

Police say they're looking for a 2006-2010 Mercedes-Benz sedan likely missing a passenger side-view mirror with possible front end damage.

Anyone who may have any information about this crash can contact the investigative unit at (312) 745-4521.