Man killed during physical confrontation in Archer Heights: police

A 30-year-old man is dead after a verbal altercation erupted into violence Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 1:30 p.m., police say the male victim and known offender became involved in a verbal altercation in the 5200 block of S. Kildare Ave. that resulted in the offender striking the victim in the head.

The victim also sustained stab wounds to his body, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The offender was taken into custody and charges were pending.

The investigation is ongoing.