Man, 30, fatally shot on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side on Friday morning.

A 30-year-old man was getting into his car around 6:40 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Wabash Avenue when several people approached him with guns and began shooting, according to police.

The man was shot and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

The shooters left the scene and are not in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.