Man killed, suspect on the run after shooting in Austin, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Austin on the West Side. Chicago police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible.

The incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of W. Madison.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle with four other people when the shooting occurred.

One of the passengers pulled a gun and fired a single shot toward the 19-year-old, police say. The shooter and two other people then got out of the car and ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died, authorities say.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.