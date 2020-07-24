Man killed, teen girl wounded in Austin shooting

A man was shot dead, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded Friday in Austin on the West Side.

She and a man, whose age isn’t known, were with a group of people about 1:25 a.m. in the 900 block of North Lamon Avenue when they were shot, Chicago police said. The girl was shot in the arm, and the man was shot in the abdomen and leg.

Both of them were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man was pronounced dead, and the girl was in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the man’s death.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.