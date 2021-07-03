Man killed, two others wounded in shooting in Little Village

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers received a call from a concerned citizen about a vehicle that was driving slow and bumping the curb about 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers they saw a person fire shots from inside a black Audi SUV.

Responding officers found a man, about 20 years, inside the vehicle with three gunshot wounds to the torso, police said.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Two other men, 32 and 27, were struck in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in cool condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.