Man, 25, killed in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was shot in the chest by someone after midnight in the 600 block of West 117th Street, according to Chicago police. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.