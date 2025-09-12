Man killed when driver crashes into SUV on Chicago's West Side, police say

A man sitting in an SUV was struck and killed Friday afternoon when another driver crashed into his vehicle on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened about 1:55 p.m. in the 900 block of South Sacramento Boulevard.

Police said a 42-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet was heading south when she struck the Nissan SUV, where the man was sitting.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police. His name has not been released.

What's next:

It is not yet known whether the woman will face charges. Police said the investigation is ongoing.