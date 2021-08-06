Man killed while sitting in car in Back of the Yards

A man was shot to death as he sat in a car in Back of the Yards on the South Side early Friday.

The man, 31, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 5200 block of South Ashland Avenue when a gunman approached on foot and opened fire about 2:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

A woman with the man drove to the 7600 block of South Chicago Avenue where he was picked up by paramedics, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

No one was in custody.