Man killed, woman critically injured in Chicago Lawn shooting

A shooting in Chicago Lawn left a man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to police.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 6500 block of S. Claremont Ave.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the home when they were both struck in the head by gunfire.

The woman, 47, was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The man, 49, died at the scene, according to officials.

No arrests have yet been made in the case and the homicide investigation continues.