Man killed, woman critically injured in Sauganash crash

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a crash in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The pair was driving at a high rate of speed around 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue when the driver lost control and struck a tree, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His 33-year-old passenger was taken by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

There were no other reported injuries.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.