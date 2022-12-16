Man killed, woman in critical condition after being shot while traveling in vehicle on Near West Side

A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after being shot while inside a vehicle on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.

At about 1:51 p.m., two people were inside a vehicle and traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

The vehicle came to rest against a tree in the same block.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also shot. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.