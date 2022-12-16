Expand / Collapse search

Man killed, woman in critical condition after being shot while traveling in vehicle on Near West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after being shot while inside a vehicle on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.

At about 1:51 p.m., two people were inside a vehicle and traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

The vehicle came to rest against a tree in the same block.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also shot. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.