Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting

A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.

The man was shot multiple times across the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the same hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.