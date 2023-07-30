Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on Sunday.
Chicago police said the shooting happened on the 6400 block of South Albany, just before 5 p.m.
The victims were hanging out on the corner when the man, 41, got into an argument with someone in a gray Toyota.
The man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.
The woman, 66, was shot in the eye and hospitalized in good condition.