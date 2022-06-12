Man killed, woman wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of South State Street.

At about 3:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to shots fired in the area, and found a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The man was shot in the chest, and the woman was shot in the lower back, police said.

Both were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The man was later pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody.