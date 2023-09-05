Man learns his fate after crashing SUV into ISP squad car in Will County, leaving trooper disabled

A man has been sentenced to prison for a 2021 crash that left an Illinois State Police trooper disabled and confined to 24-hour-a-day care.

Angel Casillas, 23, of Joliet, pled guilty to violating Scott's Law last month.

On Feb. 15, 2021, Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank was working with other troopers on a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 just north of Route 40 in Will County.

The crash was located about a half-mile north of US 30 in the left lane against the center median wall on I-55.

As the scene was being cleared, Frank positioned his marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated just south of the crash to divert traffic from the left lane to help protect the towing company and other emergency personnel who were at the scene, ISP said.

Trooper Frank also deployed three emergency flares behind his patrol vehicle in order to divert and control traffic out of the left lane.

About 30 minutes later, a black 2010 Cadillac driven by Casillas was traveling northbound in the left lane.

The front of the Cadillac crashed into the rear of the patrol car, where Trooper Frank was sitting, ISP said.

Trooper Brian Frank

Trooper Frank's patrol car then rotated counter-clockwise and traveled to a final position upright across the center and right lanes of I-55.

The Cadillac continued northbound in the left lane and came to a final rest upright near the center median wall.

Trooper Frank was airlifted from the scene and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with very serious injuries.

According to police, Casillas was traveling at a speed between 82 and 89 mph at the time of the crash, even though the posted speed limit was 65 mph.

"The lives of Trooper Frank, his devoted wife Lauren, and their family were shattered in that moment when Angel Casillas continued to drive in the left lane at up to 87 mph and after failing to safely change lanes crashed into Trooper Frank’s patrol car. Scott’s Law exists for a reason – to prevent exactly the type of tragedy that occurred here," said Will County State's Attorney James Glascow. "A prison sentence will not heal the egregious injuries that have left Trooper Frank totally disabled, confined to 24-hour-a day nursing care without the ability to even speak or feed himself. However, it does serve a deterrent effect and send the necessary message that the lives of our dedicated law enforcement community are deserving of protection."

Angel Casillas

On Tuesday, a judge announced Casillas' sentence of 15 months in prison. He will receive one day of credit for time served.

In a statement, Trooper Frank's wife said she will now focus exclusively on her husband's recovery.