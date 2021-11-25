Man lying on ground struck by minivan near Niles Home Depot: Police

The Niles Police Department has launched a death investigation after a man who appeared to be lying on a road was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to police, around 9:37 p.m., an on-duty police officer was driving eastbound in the parking lot of Home Depot, located at 8650 W. Dempster Street.

The officer heard a loud noise, then saw a 2013 Honda minivan driving northbound in the 8800 block of Greenwood Avenue, strike the body of a man that was lying in the street.

Police said squad car footage revealed that the body was laying on the road prior to being struck. The man was pronounced dead moments later, and has yet to be identified.

Police said the driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old Niles man, stayed on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. Authorities stated the driver of the Honda did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.