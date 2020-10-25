Man missing for almost ten days from Bronzeville

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 44-year-old man who may be in Bronzeville.

Larry Kennedy was last seen Oct. 16 and may be in the area of the 3600 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

He may be mentally confused and in need of medical assistance, police said.

He is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.