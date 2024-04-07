Man missing for nearly four years on South Side found safe

article

A Chicago man who was reported missing on the South Side nearly four years ago has been found safe.

Johnny Barfield was last seen April 9, 2020, in the 2500 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police canceled the missing persons alert for his disappearance on Sunday.

Barfield is described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and gray hair.

Further details on his disappearance haven't been released.