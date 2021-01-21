Man missing for weeks from Englewood

article

A 70-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

William Burns was last seen Dec. 17 in the 5500 block of South Throop Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Burns, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, brown jacket, blue jeans and tan boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.