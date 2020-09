article

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man last seen in Pullman on the Far South Side.

Nathaniel Hubert was last seen Sept. 7 near the 700 block of East 111th Street, Chicago police said.

He may be in the following areas:

the 2000 block of East 72nd Street and

the 500 block of East 109th Street.

He is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.