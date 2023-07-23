Man missing from West Rogers Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday.

Eric Campos-Ferris was last seen in the 2000 block of West Morse Avenue.

Campos-Ferris is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-ten an weighs about 195 pounds.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He also has a scar on his left cheek.

If you see Campos-Ferris, you are asked to contact Chicago Police Area Three — Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.