Man missing since July may be in Gage Park or Lake County: police

A man missing since July may be in Southwest Side Gage Park or north suburban Lake County, according to Chicago police.

Jason Havemeyer, 42, was last heard from July 1, police said. Police did not know his home address, but said he is from the Chicago area.

Havemeyer is known to frequent the 5100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park, police said. He also spends time in Lake County.

Police described Havemeyer as 6-foot, 185-pound man with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 312-747-8380.