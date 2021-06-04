Man on dirt bike struck by vehicle in Uptown, driver of vehicle pulled out of car by unknown offenders
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man on a dirt bike was struck by a vehicle in Uptown Thursday night.
A black Honda Civic was traveling on Simonds Drive when it struck the man at about 9:45 p.m.
The vehicle was occupied by three males in their 20s.
The driver of the black Honda Civic, a 20-year-old man, was pulled out of his vehicle by multiple unknown males and struck in the face by their hands and feet, police said.
He was also placed in a chokehold.
He is currently in serious condition at Illinois Masonic and the offenders are not in custody.
The other males in the vehicle were taken to Illinois Masonic with unknown injuries.
The 31-year-old male victim was also taken to Illinois Masonic for unknown injuries and his condition is not known at this time.
The offenders are described as Black, male, ages 25-35 and range in height from 5'7 - 6'3.
There is no one in custody and no citations are pending.