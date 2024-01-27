Man on the run after alleged apartment break-in, sexual assault on Northwest Side

A search is underway for a man accused of forcing his way into a woman's apartment and trying to sexually assault her, according to police.

The incident occurred Friday, Jan. 26, at an apartment building on the Northwest Side in the 2600 block of North Lavergne.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 20-30 years old and between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet-tall.

The suspect gained access to the building and went to an apartment in the basement. He was wearing black pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

He then tried to sexually assault a woman who was sleeping in the apartment, according to police.

The woman fought off the man and he ran from the apartment and headed southbound on Lavergne, authorities say. He has not yet been apprehended.

Police are urging residents in the area to take extra precautions, such as being aware of their surroundings, locking windows and doors and reporting any suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at 312-746-6554.