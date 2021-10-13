Man pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - A man was robbed and pistol-whipped Wednesday morning in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
The 26-year-old was standing in an alley around 12:23 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when two gunmen got out of a black Honda CR-V, police said.
The robbers took his wallet and cellphone and hit him in the face with a handgun before fleeing, police said.
The man was treated on the scene, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
