Man pleads guilty to robbery, sex assault of college student in suburbs

A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to robbing and sexually assaulting a college student last year in DuPage County.

Justin Dalcollo may serve between 42 and 75 years in prison for the charges, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Dalcollo allegedly approached a 21-year-old female college student about 3:30 p.m. March 22, 2019, in a parking lot at the Bloomingdale Court Mall, prosecutors said at the time. He allegedly forced her into her car at gunpoint.

Dalcollo ordered the woman to drive to a bank in Glendale Heights, where he forced her to withdraw $300, prosecutors said. He then forced her to drive to several places in Hanover Park and Bartlett. They drove to parking garage at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, where Dalcollo allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while pressing the gun against her, prosecutors said.

He then ordered her to drive to a convenience store in Elgin and told her to buy chewing tobacco, prosecutors said. He ordered her to call a cab for him, and to drive him to the Elgin train station, where the cab picked him up. The woman went to a hospital and reported the assault, prosecutors said.

Dalcollo, who is from Nicholasville, Kentucky, was arrested the next day in Chicago, prosecutors said.

“This morning, Mr. Dalcollo took responsibility for the incredibly violent and terrorizing ordeal he inflicted upon an innocent young woman last year,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

His pre-sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 29.