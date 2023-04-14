Body pulled from Chicago River identified by medical examiner
CHICAGO - The body of a man that was found in the Chicago River on the Near East Side Thursday morning has been identified.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 46-year-old Richard Garcia.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Police say the body was found around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Marine Units recovered the body by the Columbus Drive bridge near Streeterville.
Area Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending an autopsy.