Man pulled from submerged vehicle on Far South Side

Crews rescued a man from a car that was submerged in a pond Thursday on the Far South Side.

Marine Unit officers respond about 8:20 p.m. to a call of a vehicle in the water in the 4000 block of East 134th Street, Chicago police said.

There, they were able to pull a 73-year-old man from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle ended up in the water.

No other injuries were reported.

