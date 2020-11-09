Man raped 12-year-old Chicago girl, prosecutors say

article

He first asked the 12-year-old girl for her nude photos in exchange for marijuana.

Then, the man the girl knew as a family friend raped her, Cook County prosecutors said Monday.

Eric Sevilla first attacked the girl three years ago when he followed her into a bathroom at her Chicago home and touched her under her clothes and then touched himself inappropriately, prosecutors said.

After that “escalating event,” Sevilla, then 26, went on to sexually assault the girl at her home and at his residence for roughly a year until Sevilla moved to Miami, Florida in 2017, prosecutors said.

Chicago police found texts between Sevilla and the girl on Facebook Messenger on the girl’s father’s cellphone after they were alerted to the alleged assaults in October 2018, prosecutors said.

In the messages to the preteen, Sevilla allegedly wrote, “I want to do the nasty to you again,” and “I want to grab your big booty.”

After Sevilla, now 29, was arrested Friday on a warrant, he allegedly admitted to police that he knew the girl was 12 years old and that he received photos from her.

He also admitted to entering the girl’s home when her parents were asleep and kissing and undressing her, prosecutors said.

Sevilla is a licensed massage therapist in Miami and has family in Chicago, his attorney said.

Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered Sevilla held on $250,000 bail for predatory sexual assault. If he is able to post bond, the judge recommended he be placed on home electronic monitoring.

Sevilla is expected back in court Nov. 30.