Man realizes he was shot while in dispute with neighbor on Chicago's South Side

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 8300 block of South Paulina.

At about 3:45 p.m., the victim was in a dispute with a neighbor when he realized he had been shot in the right leg, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

No one is currently in custody.