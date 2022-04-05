Expand / Collapse search

Man realizes he was shot while in dispute with neighbor on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 8300 block of South Paulina.

At about 3:45 p.m., the victim was in a dispute with a neighbor when he realized he had been shot in the right leg, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.