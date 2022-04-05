Man realizes he was shot while in dispute with neighbor on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.
The shooting occurred in the 8300 block of South Paulina.
At about 3:45 p.m., the victim was in a dispute with a neighbor when he realized he had been shot in the right leg, police said.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
He was transported to the hospital in good condition.
Advertisement
No one is currently in custody.