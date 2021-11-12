Man released without charges after fatal domestic stabbing on South Side

A person has been released from custody after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday in what police said was a domestic-related incident on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was stabbed in the leg around 6:35 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue during a fight, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died of a stab wound to his thigh, an autopsy ruled. His death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the altercation was domestic-related and that a 28-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police on Thursday said the 28-year-old was released without charges, but would not comment further.