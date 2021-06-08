article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man reported missing from Canaryville on the South Side.

Jordan Maturo was last seen June 5 in the 44000 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to a missing person’s alert from Chicago police.

Maturo is known to frequent train tracks around the Deering neighborhood, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and light brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.