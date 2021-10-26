Man reported missing from Morgan Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

Donyale Brown, who also goes by Boski, was last seen Oct. 10 in the 11000 block of South Racine Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to police.

He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago Police SVU at 312-747-8274.

