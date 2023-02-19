Man reported missing from West Englewood: police

article

A 64-year-old man was reported missing from Chicago's South Side on Saturday.

Police say Kevin Smith was last seen near the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue in West Englewood.

He was last heard from on Wednesday. Smith may be in need of medical attention.

When he was last seen, he was wearing an army coat that was black, white and gray with dark jeans and black boots.

Police say Smith is about 5'8 tall, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Contact Area One detectives SVU at 312-747-8380 with information related to this individual.