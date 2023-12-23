Man rescued from San Diego cliffside hole after getting stuck for days

Stormy weather in San Diego complicated efforts to rescue a man officials said was stuck in a cliffside hole for as long as three days.

According to a report by KSWB , officials said that the man may have been tunneling in the area to create a shelter for himself when he fell.

Officials said rescuers answered a 911 call Thursday after someone heard the man yelling for help. They arrived to find him being crushed by rocks and debris from the waist down.

"As he slid down through that hole – about 15-20 feet – all that compressed around him and, of course, when someone is trying to climb out, everything starts coming again, and it just totally compressed everything in on his body, and the rock moved in around it too," a spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue told KSWB.

Man rescued from cliffside hole (KSWB)

Medics were lowered into the hole headfirst to give the man fluids through an IV while crews worked to dig him out, officials said.

According to KSWB, the storm that has pounded Southern California the past two days, combined with high tide, delayed efforts to free the man.

Officials said the man was listed in stable condition.

