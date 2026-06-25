Man riding bicycle accused of sexually assaulting teen in Oak Park

The Brief A man is being sought after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in an alley just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Lyman Avenue in Oak Park. Authorities said the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, grabbed the girl from behind during a struggle and reached inside her shorts before fleeing. Officers searched the area but did not find him. The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who may be of Hispanic or Indian descent, wearing a black shirt and colorful shorts and riding a gray bicycle. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward.



Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in an alley Wednesday afternoon in suburban Oak Park.

The backstory:

The assault was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Lyman Avenue, according to the Oak Park Police Department.

Police said the teenage girl was walking in an alley when a man riding a bicycle approached her from behind and grabbed her. A struggle followed before the man reached inside the girl's shorts, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who may be of Hispanic or Indian descent. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and colorful shorts and riding a gray bicycle, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or surveillance video from the area is asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the department's tip line at 708-431-1636.