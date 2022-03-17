Man riding in car shot on Chicago's Near North Side

A 22-year-old man was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near North Side Thursday, police said.

According to Chicago police, just before 4 a.m., in the 100 block of west Division, the man was shot by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a black SUV.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.