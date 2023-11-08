Man riding scooter injured in South Loop hit-and-run

A 23-year-old man was hit by a car in Chicago's South Loop Tuesday night.

The crash occurred in the 2200 block of South State Street at approximately 8:42 p.m., and police say the driver fled the scene.

The victim was traveling northbound on State Street when he was struck by a white four-door sedan. Investigators say the car was traveling in the same direction and hit the victim while attempting to turn left onto Cermak.

Police say the victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.