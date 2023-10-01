Expand / Collapse search

Man riding scooter killed in Logan Square hit-and-run

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Logan Square
CHICAGO - A driver ran a red light and fatally struck a man on a scooter in Logan Square Sunday morning. 

Police say a 42-year-old was riding a motorized scooter in the 3800 block of West Fullerton Avenue just after 2 a.m. when he was struck by a car. 

The driver of a silver Honda Civic didn't stop at a red light and struck the victim in the intersection, according to police. 

The victim was pronounced dead on scene canc the driver fled. 

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.