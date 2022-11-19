Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town: police

A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in West Town early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was getting into his car round 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Superior Street when three people with a handgun demanded his belongings.

The offenders fled the scene with the man's property. No injuries were reported at this time.

The offenders are not in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.