Man robs Logan Square business at gunpoint: police

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Logan Square business at gunpoint Monday night.

At about 8:33 p.m., an unknown male offender entered a business in the 3100 block of West Armitage Avenue and was in the customer line when he demanded money from the register as he pointed a handgun at the employee, police said.

The offender then took the proceeds and fled the business in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt or injured.

No offender is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.