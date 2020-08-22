Man robs TCF Bank in Melrose Park

article

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank Friday in west suburban Melrose Park.

The hold-up happened about 1:30 p.m. at the TCF Bank inside the Jewel-Osco at 800 W. North Ave. in Melrose Park, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect, who implied he had a gun at his waist, was described as a 5-foot-9 man with a “larger build,” the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.