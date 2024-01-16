Man said he had a knife, robbed woman of phone and cash on Blue Line train: police

Chicago police are searching for a man who robbed a woman on a Blue Line train in Homan Square last month.

Between 10:45 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 4, an unknown offender approached a female transit passenger from behind while on an inbound Blue Line train near the Kedzie/Homan stop.

The offender indicated that he had a knife and demanded the victim's phone and other property.

Fearing for her safety, the victim complied and handed over her iPhone and $75 in cash, police said.

The offender exited at the Kezie/Homan stop and fled towards Homan.

The offender is described as an African-American male in his early to mid-20s. He is approximately six-foot-one.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to contact Public Transportation Section detectives at (312) 745-4447.