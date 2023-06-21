Man rescued from 30-foot well in Orland Park home

A contractor working on a home was rescued from a 30-foot well in southwest suburban Orland Park on Wednesday.

According to the fire department, the well was in a crawl space in the basement of the older home located in the 14300 block of Oakley Ave.

The battalion chief says it took about an hour to rescue the man.

The man's injuries were still being evaluated, officials said.

Neighbors say the family was having work done in the home where the well was located.

The contractor has not yet been identified and is in stable condition, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.